What is SIP Trunking and How Can It Benefit Businesses?

Session initiation protocol (SIP) is basically a technology standard to perform multimedia communication sessions over internet protocol (IP) networks. Sometimes, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and SIP are used interchangeably, but they’re not the same thing.

While VoIP is a term used for voice calls that take place over the internet, it uses protocol technologies to achieve it, and SIP is one of those protocols that enable VoIP. There isn’t any physical trunk associated with SIP, even though it sounds like it can be a cumbersome and bulky technology, but rather it’s a set of protocols that are delivered through SIP providers, allowing your organizations to unlock the advantages of IP phones.

An Overview of SIP Trunking

SIP trunking enables you to cut the cord with your chosen phone service provider. You don’t require any hardware or wires to use the phone because it connects to your network. Generally, the SIP trunk is tied to the pre-existing internet connection of an organization via a service provider.

SIP trunking offers countless benefits that some other protocols can’t, including the following:

No Expensive Hardware Investments

With SIP trunking, considering add-on services or adding phone lines is as simple as buying an extra handset and scaling your service agreement every month. You don’t have to think about any additional investment in hardware because you won’t need to as you scale your phone lines.

Disaster Recovery

SIP trunking is more resilient and flexible than other popular internetworking technologies like VoIP, particularly in a disaster. Whether it’s a hardware problem, natural disaster, or network failure, the majority of services have measures in place to ensure you can still place some calls. Such may include routing calls, dispersed network operating centers, and geographic redundancy.

Your SIP trunking can also help you make a disaster preparation plan on your end, which may involve routing your calls to another predetermined number, having a cloud backup system ready, and using backup trunk providers.

Cost Savings

Your business is subject to different charges for international, long-distance, and local calling with traditional phone service. SIP trunking enables instant access to understandable and simple pricing that’s billed on a per-user basis, and businesses that switch to SIP providers typically enjoy predictable costs every month.

Immediate ROI

When compared to other technological investments, SIP trunking has minimal upfront investment costs. Without capital investment, businesses that switch to SIP will receive savings on their monthly billing statement.

Scalability

What makes SIP trunking a great investment for businesses is that it’s easily scalable and flexible with an unlimited number of channels that are allowed per trunk and no setup or physical installation necessary. The new channels can be enabled and added within hours. So, if you’re planning to move to another place, you won’t experience any inconvenience setting up SIP trunking.

Reliability

When telephone poles break down, there are no alternatives for phone systems. Your only option is to play the waiting game. By considering SIP trunking and other internet-based phone services, you’ll be able to make multiple plans in case of a network outage. There’s also no waiting for contractors to take care of it because your own IT team can run or set it up in the meantime.

Conclusion

While SIP trunking is an established gateway to scalability, reliability, and cost savings, any business will surely benefit from using it. This is especially true if your business has struggled with unreliable phone lines, confusing monthly phone bills, balancing on-site phone lines, and high calling costs. By making the switch to SIP trunking, you’ll see a huge difference in the results.

