3 Questions To Answer Before Exploring Land Investment As A Business

Have You Identified Key Interest Areas For Your Land Investment?

Next, it is time to consider what land markets interest you and align with your business. If you are entering a completely new market, it pays to do your research beforehand. While any type of property investment can be lucrative, you should always be aware of the risks of the market you are entering so you can work to avoid them.

If you choose to pursue commercial land investment, the investment on your return may be higher. Commercial properties usually have a return on the price of 6 to 12 percent. However, being a commercial landowner can also require more time commitment, a larger initial investment, and more risk exposure. Also, it is worthwhile doing your research on how usable the land is if you plan on buying vacant land. This includes finding out the Assessor’s Parcel Number which will indicate ownership of the land and any federally designated wetlands located on the property. If there are wetlands on the land you are purchasing, you may be required to secure additional protection, such as compulsory flood insurance for land in flood zones, or backdated debts for unpaid property taxes.

Are You Clear On The Kind Of Financial Responsibility That Comes With Your Land Investment?

As a general rule of thumb, you should always view land investment as a long term investment – even if you plan on flipping it or doing a short term hold. This is mainly because the real estate market is very volatile, and it can take some time to find the right tenant or develop the land the way you ideally want it. Construction can get waylaid, or leasing agreements can fall through, which adds additional costs to your overall investment. So while owning land can be cheaper thanks to no mortgages, there are still several add-ons you should account for when budgeting for your land investment.