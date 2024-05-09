4 Ways to be a Better Manager

If you hope for your business to be a success, effective management is the most important place to start. A strong manager is critical for driving productivity, settling disputes amongst employees, and ultimately achieving organizational success. It doesn’t matter whether you’re managing a small team or an entire department, in the construction industry or the retail industry— being a better manager will require a certain set of skills. If you’re looking for ways to be even better at leading your team, here are key strategies to keep in mind.

Be The Example

Employees are no different from anybody else. If you hope for people to listen to what you say, then you have to put your money where your mouth is. In other words, you have to lead by example. Your actions will speak much louder than your words as a manager, so demonstrate the same behaviors and work ethics that you expect from your employees.

Show the same amount of commitment and professionalism that you demand in your employees. Be on time, be reliable, and be proactive. If you fail to model the same behaviors that you ask of your employees, then it will lower team morale, and ultimately reflect in your employees’ performance.

Be someone your team looks up to and trusts, and you’ll create a positive work culture that encourages everyone to do their part.

Be an Effective Communicator

Team building starts with effective communication. Clarify exactly what it is that you expect your team members to do, and clearly outline your objectives. Take the time to go over details that people don’t understand entirely, and always listen to feedback. In addition to being a strong communicator yourself, teach others to follow your lead. In other words, let your team members feel comfortable voicing their opinions and contributing to the idea pool. Use various forms of communication, from emails to physical meetings, and get everyone on board and engaged.

Empower Your Employees

The more you criticize your employees, the more their performance will suffer. Unfortunately, this is just a fact. So rather than degrading your team for their shortcomings, help them build on it. Highlight what they’re doing right, and then go over what they could improve on.

Empower them rather than putting them down, and you’ll find that they will feel reinforced and encouraged, ultimately delivering a much better performance than their work.

Address Issues Promptly

Letting issues and concerns fester is asking for disaster. You want to make sure that as soon as someone voices a concern it’s tackled immediately. Whether this is a concern with employee safety or a quarrel amongst employees, you want to tackle and address issues head-on. Because the more you let things linger or get worse, the harder it will be to solve later.

