All about Beautiful Sikkim – A poem on Sikkim’s Soul

Sikkim’s Soul

Nested where the high Himalayas rise,

Sikkim stands beneath the blue skies.

A land of peace, where cultures blend,

Nature and nurture comes to tend.

The fluttering prayer flags speak to the breeze,

Whispering blessings to mountains and trees.

With the chime of bells, the monk chants a song,

Echo through green valleys where minds are strong.

Its people, a mosaic of vibrant hue,

Lepchas, Bhutias, Bengalis, Nepalis too.

In harmony, they craft their melodious lore,

Sharing a bond and values that everyone adore.

Fields of cardamom, orchids in blooms,

Rhododendrons painting the misty rooms.

Terraced hills where the rivers play,

Life flows fast, come what may.

Festivals here are a joyous embrace,

With songs and dances lighting the space.

Losar, Dashain, and Pang Lhabsol,

Each tradition a tale to extol.

Handwoven dreams in their vibrant attire,

Stories of heritage, sacrifice, love, and desire.

Cuisine that warms both heart and soul,

Gundruk, Thukpa, Sha Phaley, a flavorful whole.

Oh Sikkim, cradle of nature’s beautiful art,

Your culture and people hold a tender heart.

With every smile and tranquil stream,

You are the Himalayas’ cherished dream.

