What does it take to keep your business secure for customers and staff?

If you’ve just sourced out a new venue for your business, you’re probably wondering how to equip it with all the safety features it needs to ensure your staff, customers and assets are secure. Luckily, business security is now more effective than ever, and you won’t have too much trouble finding a whole range of advanced technologies to enhance workplace safety.

Before you get started on shopping for security, it’s important that you know the ingredients you need to ensure your business stays as safe and protected as possible. Keep reading to learn exactly what it takes to keep your business secure for customers and staff:

Be behaviour aware

Sometimes workplace safety risks don’t come from the outside, but from the inside. It’s very possible for someone within your workforce to be committing a crime that might affect or even breach business security, so while it’s important to trust your staff, remember to stay vigilant. If you notice any unusual behaviour, or someone shares a concern, make sure to act on it.

Ensure your locks are top-quality

One of the simplest ways for an intruder to break in is through your doors and windows, so if your locks just aren’t good enough, it’s time to buy some replacements. Work with locksmith supply company CLK Supplies to generate the best key blanks for your new locks, and make sure you keep track of how many you have made. Only give your keys to your most trusted members of staff – or even better, keep them all to yourself.

Understand cyber security

There’s no chance of ever achieving business security without improving your cyber security awareness. Knowing the suspicious signs to look out for can make the difference between preventing and falling victim of a security attack. Make sure to take preventative cyber security action on your workplace’s tech devices, including password protecting your documents and installing security software.

Install CCTV

You might already have CCTV operating in some areas of your business – but does it cover enough ground? Ideally, you need your CCTV to display images of every single space within your workplace, because the one or two areas that are camera-free may quickly become the locations for crime. Install CCTV inside and outside of your business, including near to doors and windows, cash registers and staff areas for the best protection.

Improve staff entrances

If your business intermingles staff with customers, you need to make sure you can easily distinguish between the two. It’s far too easy for customers to get away with posing as employees to carry out petty crimes. Make it harder by improving your staff entrances. Install fingerprint scanners and ensure that all staff clock onto their shift every morning, and clock off every evening.

Encourage communication

To prevent being left in the dark about suspicious activity within your business, it’s important that you promote a warm and friendly environment that allows for easy communication. Your employees should feel like they can come to you should there be an issue, otherwise serious issues may escalate behind closed doors.

