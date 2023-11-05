Omnichannel Messaging: Boosting Sales and Loyalty in the E-commerce World

Online sales platforms have simplified e-commerce to the point where anyone interested can set up an online store in minutes, not months. Yet, the same challenges exist as before, including the need to boost sales and loyalty. And with fewer barriers to entry, there is more competition than ever in the e-commerce space. It’s increasingly critical to understand consumer behavior online and implement protocols that address e-commerce challenges. In the digital age, where online businesses must adapt to new strategies that engage and retain customers, omnichannel messaging has emerged as one of the most potent tools available.

Omnichannel Communication: A Pivotal Role in Online Shopping

Omnichannel communication is the practice of delivering a consistent, integrated shopping experience across multiple channels, including SMS, websites, mobile apps, email, and more. This practice serves to develop and cement relationships between brands and consumers, creating a cohesive customer journey. The implementation of omnichannel communication can increase sales, increase cart totals, enhance brand loyalty, and improve brand image.

Cart Abandonment Reminders Via SMS

According to 48 different independent studies, the average cart abandonment rate is nearly 70%. Omnichannel software such as Mitto has been proven to significantly reduce that percentage. When a shopper visits an e-commerce site, fills their cart, and subsequently abandons it, most businesses send a reminder about the cart via email. That email may take a full day to reach the consumer, at which point the consumer has likely lost interest in making the purchase. However, omnichannel e-commerce company Motto enables that same company to carefully time an SMS reminder, so it arrives when the consumer is still contemplating the purchase. The shopper gets a polite text message that stands out from any emails they may be getting. The result is higher conversion rates and happier customers who appreciate the personal service.

Follow-up Offers Via Email

Follow-up offers via email have long been a strategy used by savvy e-commerce business owners to boost sales. This omnichannel strategy plays a pivotal role in cross-selling and upselling and can serve as the beginning of a long-standing relationship with the consumer. The email reminds the customer that they are “seen” and appreciated. It also offers a chance for the business to demonstrate its personality and willingness to do everything in its power to enhance the customer’s experience. For example, if a consumer purchased an air fryer appliance, the follow-up offer could be for a discounted price on a second air fryer to give as a gift, an air fryer cookbook, air fryer utensils, or even a percentage-off coupon to be used on anything at a later date. Finally, the email is an opportunity to personalize the customer’s journey and show them an easy path back to the e-commerce site via embedded links.

Post-purchase Feedback Requests Via In-app Notifications

Customer feedback holds immense value for e-commerce businesses. Within the omnichannel framework, post-purchase feedback requests seamlessly become part of the customer journey. An in-app notification prompts customers to rate their experience and offer comments, capitalizing on the immediacy of their impressions, resulting in a more robust response rate. This practice not only reflects the brand’s genuine interest in the customer’s opinion but also strengthens customer loyalty. It’s a strategic move that fosters trust and a sense of partnership between the brand and its customers, solidifying the foundation of a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.

The enhanced customer journey, increased sales, and improved brand loyalty that results from a well-executed omnichannel strategy is unparalleled by any other consumer communication tool.

