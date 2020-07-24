7 Tips To Boost Sales On Your eCommerce Site

Running an eCommerce business is not easy. It involves a lot of multi-tasking. While you have to take care of the inventory and listings, you also have to keep the site well-optimized. On top of that, you have to take into account customers’ needs and what the competition is doing.

You may easily be tricked into thinking there are no shortcuts here to help you boost sales. Well, we are here to surprise you. Below you will find seven tips to boost sales on your eCommerce site without breaking a sweat.

Embrace Email Marketing Automation

Email marketing is one of the most efficient marketing methods eCommerce companies can use. The problem is that over time, the list of subscribers can outgrow your capabilities to send emails manually. If this describes your situation, you should not abandon your email marketing strategy altogether.

There are several email marketing automation platforms specifically built to cater to the needs of eCommerce businesses. You’ll be able to use them whether you run your store on WooCommerce or Magento. In any case, these tools will help you reap the benefits of email marketing hands- and hassle-free.

Use Paid Ads to Drive Sales

While email marketing will help you keep your customers engaged and informed about the last offers, you need to attract new customers to your website. That’s where paid ads come into play. There are several options at your disposal. You can run Google, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter paid ads campaigns.

All these platforms will allow you to specifically target the people, which makes targeting your potential customers easier. It’s up to you to identify the platform where your target customers like to hang out and serve them ads.

Make Product Searching Easy

If you want to boost the sales on your eCommerce site, you have to do your best to improve the shopping experience. Searching for products is one of the most frequent activities that take place on eCommerce portals. There’s no need to spend your hard-earned cash on a team of developers to optimize the searchability of your online offer.

There are various solutions, such as Instant Search, that can help you seamlessly upgrade your online store’s searchability. These solutions use artificial intelligence to discover the search intent and enable the customers to find the product they want to buy instantly.

Forget About High-Quality Photos, Use Videos

The “You Need to Have High-Quality Photos” story is a very old one. Most of the online stores feature great photos of products. The chances are that your online store features them as well. The time has come to spice up your game and delight your customer with videos.

Videos are great for boosting engagement and interest. Videos can help you showcase your products from various angles and enable customers to inspect them as they would in a brick and mortar shop. You can also record video demonstrations so that your potential customers can see the products in action.

Start Blogging

Blogging and eCommerce go hand in hand. You will have to invest in keyword research to find out relevant keywords and keyword phrases you should use in your blog post. But other than that, the only thing you will need is a bit of your time and consistency. A blog will help you attract new customers to your website and ensure repeat purchases.

What to blog about? The answer depends on your niche. However, certain types of articles are the same across the product categories, including howto articles, reviews, first impressions, and product comparison articles.

Run Flash Sales

If you want to create a sense of urgency to boost your sales, flash sales are your best friend. The best thing about flash sales is that you can advertise them across various channels to capture more leads. If you run a flash sale, make sure to have a separate landing page and run a paid ads campaign.

While flash sales can boost your sales for a brief period, they have a long-term effect as well. You will be able to extend your contact list and use email marketing to turn your one-time into returning customers.

Add Security Badges to Build Trust

Shopping online is risky, and customers are aware of it. That’s why they usually stick with big and familiar brands. So, how do you attract new customers and boost sales? You need to establish trust, and you can’t do it by simply stating that your shop is safe and secure. Your customers demand proof, as almost every second customer was a victim of credit card fraud.

If you are using an antivirus program or have an SSL certificate, don’t be afraid to display a badge on your eCommerce site. Make sure to put the security badges where customers can easily see them. For instance, you can add them to your landing pages, homepage, shopping cart, and check out.

These are all easy to follow tips. Nevertheless, they are quite powerful in terms of boosting eCommerce sales with limited resources and in a short time frame.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related