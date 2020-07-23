Understanding the Top 5 Cybersecurity Risks and Ways to Address Them

Over 8.8 billion records were leaked in May 2020. Though a large number of records were leaked from a database linked with AIS, a Thai phone network, it was indeed a horrendous month in terms of cybersecurity risks and attacks.

Be it the IT industry, the healthcare industry, or the government, every sector seems to be on the radar of cybercriminals. Large security and data breaches at companies are constantly generating headlines, and cyber threats from attackers are threatening businesses and consumers.

There’s a significant number of existing and emerging cybersecurity threats that you’re likely to hear more about this year.

To give you a better understanding, here’s an infographic that depicts the biggest cybersecurity risks and ways to address them:

Author Bio – Aaron Cure

Aaron Cure is the Principal Security Consultant at Cypress Data Defense and an instructor and contributing author for the Dev544 Secure Coding in .NET course.

After 10 years in the U.S. Army, I decided to switch my focus to developing security tools and performing secure code reviews, penetration testing, static source code analysis, and security research.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related