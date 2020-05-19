A Progressive Outlook: How Diversity Can Boost your Business

The world is diverse. If you want to boost your business, you should employ a diverse group of people. This doesn’t just mean employing people of different races; it means employing all types of people. Your diverse employees will be able to work with the diverse group of people out there in the world, and your customer base will grow.

But there are other benefits of hiring a diverse group of people. The biggest benefit is that they learn from each other. They will learn to interact in the diverse world, and they will learn how to treat each other with respect and dignity. These are some of the other ways that diversity boosts your business:

1. Helping people who struggle to find work

When you decide to become a diverse workplace, you can consider people with a variety of experiences and backgrounds. For example, there are several places that provide job training for autistic adults, and your business could benefit from hiring someone with autism. Everyone brings their unique experiences to their jobs, and they leave an impression on the people around them.

You might even find yourself looking at candidates who have gaps in their resumes. All too often, recruiters and hiring managers ignore people who have gaps, because they find the empty spaces problematic. Instead of looking at them as bad things, your diverse workplace could benefit from the experiences people had while they weren’t working. Maybe they were taking classes, raising a family, travelling? You don’t know unless you ask, and you just might be pleasantly surprised.

2. Grows your reputation

Adding diversity to your business improves your reputation. Your employees will talk about the people they work with and for, and those stories will spread around their communities. If you are known as the business that hires workers of all backgrounds, people will see you as a beneficial part of society. They will want to give you their business because your hiring practices show that you care about the people in the community.

Instead of paying hefty prices for advertising, you will get it simply by being a business that values people of all ages, races, backgrounds, and abilities. More customers translates into more profits, and you can do that by embracing diversity in your hiring practices.

3. Widens your talent pool

Finding qualified candidates to fill positions can be tough. But, when you open your mind to hiring people from all backgrounds and experiences, you might just find that diamond in the rough. It seems silly to limit yourself to a specific type of candidate, when so many people have so much to offer. Maybe you want to hire people who speak English fluently, but you find a candidate who is a native Chinese speaker with limited English. That Chinese speaker might have the experience you are looking for, and the candidates ability to speak another language could open up your business to other people who speak that language. Stepping outside of your comfort zone can pay off.

