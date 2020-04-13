Executive Programme in Data and Decision Sciences Consulting – IIT Delhi

Executive Programme in Data and Decision Sciences Consulting

(5th September 2020 – 13th December 2020, Classes on Weekends)

A classroom based programme under CEP, IIT Delhi for working professionals.

Background: With the huge amount of data and its complexity involved in today’s business processes, there is a need to analyze and visualize this data and make effective decisions in the real business problems involved. Thus there is a need to leverage upon the data and decision sciences techniques to take on business challenges and goals. Data science professionals become experts to extract meaning from large volumes of data, which requires both tools and methods from mathematics, operational research, statistics, computer science, and other related subjects. The objective is to augment managerial decision making from data driven insights. Exploration in the domain is a collaborative approach involving mathematical understanding, business tactics, technological applications and behavioral sciences to help management make data driven decisions. Pedagogy would involve lectures, classroom discussions, group assignments, case studies and hands-on sessions in IIT Delhi spread over 12 full days. Over 100 Research Articles and Reading Material is given to participants. This is completely classroom based and there is no online component.

Note: This is a short term training programme for working executives under the Continuing Education Programme scheme IIT Delhi for working professionals to enhance their skills and employability and is not a degree programme.

Objectives:

To understand information management and data sciences from a techno-functional perspective. Analyzing and solving complex business problems through effective data driven decision making.

Contents:

Tentative coverage: Types & Levels of Analytics Systems, Descriptive Analytics using MS Excel and SPSS, Data Mining approaches for predictive analytics, Supervised and Unsupervised learning, Regression using SPSS, Multivariate analysis using SPSS, Data Multidimensionality (Data Warehouse, OLAP, OLTP, etc), Development approaches for Analytics Projects, Prescriptive Analytics using MCDM / AHP, Machine Learning using Neural Networks, Hands on Neural Network, Big Data Applications, Data Modelling for Big Data Product Development, Natural Language Processing & Applications, On Site Web Analytics (Google), Social Media Analytics, Network Science & Applications, Data Visualization approaches, Overview on decision making models, Application of decision making models, Quantitative Data Analysis through LP/NLP (Single Objective) using Excel/LINGO, Quantitative Data Analysis through LP / NLP (Multiple Objective) using Excel / LINGO, Heuristics / Meta-Heuristics / Hyper-Heuristics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics using MCDM: ISM, IRP, DEMATEL, TOPSIS, Prescriptive Analytics using Fuzzy-MCDM: Fuzzy-ISM, Fuzzy-IRP, Fuzzy-DEMATEL, Fuzzy-TOPSIS, Prescriptive Analytics using hybrid-MCDM:IRP-AHP, Qualitative Analysis from Most Likely, Pessimistic and Optimistic Approach and its convergence, Aggregation of ranking variations using MILP in Excel/LINGO etc.

Program Coordinators:

Prof. Arpan Kumar Kar (arpankar@iitd.ac.in), +91-11-2659-7320, +91-7042130512 (mob)

Prof. Surya P Singh (sprsingh@dms.iitd.ac.in), +91-11-2659-6302

Experts for Sessions: Faculty Members of IIT Delhi, IIMs, and domain experts from the government/industry. The faculty members for this programme have authored over 200 research articles in this area which have gathered over 5000 citations globally.

Who should apply: Working professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, owner-managers, senior / mid-level managers, young graduates.

How to Apply: Please fill the online application form. Please also send the self-attested copies of your Graduation/Post Graduation certificates to : Prof. Arpan Kar, Programme Coordinator, Room 502, Department of Management Studies, Vishwakarma Bhawan, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-11001

Complete the Online Application: https://goo.gl/forms/MKBWFN79jVbE8y122

Dates:

Call for applications: 1st March 2020.

Last date for application: 10th July, 2020.

Final list of selection: 31st July, 2020.

Registration deadline: 7th August, 2020.

Selection: All graduates are eligible. However work experience and academic background would be used in the short-listing process. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. Selected candidates shall be called for registration against payment of fees to IITD CEP ACCOUNT.

Fee: Payable to IITD CEP Account: Rs. 1,18,000 (Course fee Rs. 1,00,000/- + GST @ 18%).

There are no installments / financing schemes available.

