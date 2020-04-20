The Role of AI in Checking Plagiarism

Internal duplicate content affects a website’s visibility on search results. AI-powered duplicate content checker software is suitable for scanning website content and to avoid duplicate content issues.

Know the Reason Behind Using the AI-based Duplicate Content Checker

Combating plagiarism has become a priority, and for that reason, artificial intelligence is being used for making plagiarism software. With the help of a highly logical software system, plagiarism detection becomes more comfortable.

Highly Logical Software System Helps In Avoiding Duplicate Content Issue

AI has tremendous applications in today’s technological environment. Developers of plagiarism detection software are employing AI for software development to acquire better and more accurate results. Thus, the role of AI is becoming more prominent with time.

Understanding the rise of plagiarism on the online field

Plagiarism is no longer restricted in the academic world and occurs quite often in the online medium. There are numerous websites, blogs, and social sites present on the internet. Individuals tend to take exciting content from different sites and post it.

In many cases, they remain oblivious to the fact that they are committing plagiarism by not mentioning the source. The lack of citation doesn’t always attract any penalty. It further complicates the issue.

Therefore, most individuals get in the habit of sharing data from different sources without any proper citation. The rules for citation are entirely arbitrary on the online platform as there is no stricture and no ordained method present for citing sources while sharing data online.

In Academic Papers, Citations Are A Must

Hence, the online field has become extremely porous when it comes to plagiarism penalties. But that doesn’t imply that copying content doesn’t have any adverse effect. Content scrapers are often reported and are blocked by search engines for flouting the rules.

But undetected scraped content can affect the position of the main website because search engines can treat it as a duplicate page.

AI-Enabled Plagiarism Checkers Help In Detecting Plagiarized Content, Easily

To ensure that such problems do not plague a website, it is best to use an AI-enabled duplicate content checker to monitor website content and find external sites that have the same content without any backlink to the original content. In this way, website content remains safe from content scrapers.

AI in plagiarism detection and its impact

Plagiarized content is content that has been used without giving credit to the source and without acquiring requisite permission. An online plagiarism checker usually conducts plagiarism checking, but advanced methods of spinning content have made it difficult for common plagiarism checkers to detect sophisticated forms of copy-content issues.

In many cases, original content is deliberately paraphrased to avoid detection. Artificial intelligence is employed to create powerful detection software to ensure that plagiarism doesn’t occur in any instance.

The difference between general plagiarism detectors and AI-enhanced software is the method employed for scanning purposes. Usually, plagiarism software highlights only direct forms of copy-pasting as plagiarism, but with AI software, the modified content is also detected.

Similarities in writing patterns and word usage are used as indicators to highlight instances of plagiarism in a written document. AI is a combination of automation and human reasoning, and this empowers AI software to seek out textual modifications.

Automation and Human Reasoning Has Improved Plagiarism Software

The development of AI software is undergoing further research to ensure that all forms of copied content issues are adequately addressed.

Dealing with duplicate content problems

Search results show relevant content to users. Relevant results usually have unique content that matches the search query of the user. Advancement in technology has converted the online platform into a secure system where multiple activities are conducted simultaneously.

Created content is presented on the online medium through websites, blogs, and social pages. The problem that has developed ominously due to the encompassing online presence is plagiarism.

Too Much Information Available Online Has Given Rise To the Problem Of Plagiarism

The straightforward method of copy-pasting enables the unauthorized representation of data without adequate permission or citation. This type of content is also known as scraped content. It creates copies of the same content on the internet.

Search engines apply their algorithm to select the most accurate result out of the copies. However, the ranking of the original website gets affected in the process as traffic ad link equity gets distributed.

On the other hand, copied content is also formed due to the copying of content without any malicious intent. Product descriptions often get copied on multiple websites, and even though it is regarded as duplicate content, it is not defined as intentional plagiarism.

Different URLs from session ids, slightly different versions of the same website also make each version a copy and are treated by search engines as duplicates. Hence, apart from direct plagiarism, duplicate content creeps in insidiously and remains undetected.

The internal duplicate content problems can be handled quite easily by applying redirects and also by setting up a preferred website version in the search engine settings. However, in the era where plagiarism has become quite common, safeguarding website content from potential content stealers is of prime importance.

AI software gets used for checking content to deal with plagiarism in the best possible manner.

Conclusion:

Website developers need to employ an AI-enabled content checker to detect plagiarized content or similar content issues. A high-quality duplicate content checker is extremely useful in discerning all kinds of duplicate content.

