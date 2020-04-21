Smart Gadgets to Make your Home Energy Efficient

Now that the entire world is being encouraged to stay at home, household energy use is going to go up. Especially with people working from home, the amount of power we are using at home will skyrocket. Still there are many ways for you to decrease your at-home energy use and save money on your energy bills. As it turns out, there are many gadgets that can help you decrease the amount of power you’re utilizing while helping you cut down on your utility bills. Read below for a few gadgets and tips to make you more energy efficient during this time.

Smart Meters

One of the most significant inventions when it comes to home energy efficiency is the smart meter. This product is essentially a way for you to see how much energy your home is using during a given period. Not only will a smart meter enable you to analyze the amount of power you are using, it will give you the opportunity to change your habits and behavior when it comes to household energy. How can you know what to change if you don’t know what the problem is?

Smart Thermostat

Like a smart meter, a smart thermostat is an essential tool for decreasing the amount of money you are spending on power. According to MoneyPug, which is used to compare energy prices, not only can a smart thermostat give you the temperature of the house at any given time, you can actually change the temperature of the home remotely. That means you don’t have to be at home to turn the temperature up or down. This is a great tool that enables you to turn the heat on your way home without leaving it on the entire time you are gone. You can even change the temperature based on the room. A smart thermostat is a great way for you to decrease the amount of money spent on power.

Smart Electrical Outlet

Special electrical outlets can limit the amount of power you are using on a particular outlet each day. This means that you won’t have to worry about leaving things plugged in past the point of charging. This not only helps you save energy, it ensures that you are not overcharging your devices. These outlets come in a variety of different products, but whichever you choose you can be sure that it will help you cut down on power.

Energy Efficient Convection Oven

It goes without saying that the kitchen uses up a lot of energy. Luckily you can cut down in many ways. Just about every appliance has a smart equivalent, meaning that you can find a more efficient version. For example a convection oven with an Energy Star rating ensures that it saves money on power. Not only is the overall cooking time reduced by 25 percent, you are typically using half the energy and time it takes to cook the food.

LED Light Bulbs

While they aren’t much of a gadget, LED light bulbs can help save you a lot of energy by cutting down on the costs of lighting. Not only are LEDs much cheaper, they last for months or years at a time. They will pay for themselves again and again. There is no reason to be using conventional light bulbs. Switch over to LEDs today.

Smaller Gadgets

These are just the beginning to the amount of technological gadgets that you can use to overcome this time of solitude without paying out the nose for electricity. You can buy smart window covers that respond to the environment. Another option is to buy solar USB chargers that stick to the window and use the power of the sun to charge your devices. We don’t think about it, but every device we use needs to be charged and the more we charge them the more energy we are using.

Technology will continue to innovate and these are definitely not the last energy gadgets that will come onto the market. We will be able to augment our reality not just online but in our monetary lives. However you look at it, using technology to cut down on our energy use is an inevitable part of modern human life.

