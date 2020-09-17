Five Essentials for Your Next Company Retreat

If you’ve ever been tasked with planning a company retreat, you know how difficult it can be to put on an event with momentum. A retreat can be an especially important tool for helping team members to bond and reconnect as many workers are returning to the office for the first time since the pandemic began. Even workers who’ve showed up daily through it all can benefit from recognition and team-building opportunities after so many months of being hyper-focused on the tasks at hand. What are some must-have retreat items? Take a look at some retreat essentials that will get everybody excited.

Custom T-Shirts

There’s no better way to make your staff feel like a team than to give them a “uniform” to wear as they participate in an enriching, inspiring retreat experience! Custom t-shirts are a must-have item because it puts everyone in team mode. Make sure to hand out branded t-shirts as soon as participants enter to start the event off on a positive note! According to the experts at Bagmasters, “Custom t-shirts are perfect for laid-back offices, or companies who give employees a casual Friday dress option.”

Custom Masks

Custom masks should also be considered essential retreat gear this year! Masks branded with your company’s logo serve two purposes. The first is that you can ensure a safe environment as your team members gather. The second is that employees will appreciate quality, attractive masks that they can reuse to show off their pride in your company!

A Guest Speaker

The capstone of any successful retreat is a great speaker! Some companies choose to bring in an outside speaker who can provide life inspiration or industry-specific motivation. However, having a leader within your company give a speech can also be a very encouraging and heartfelt experience for employees. It’s even possible to have multiple speakers throughout the day.

Awards

A retreat should be a time for recognizing employees who are excelling in their roles and bringing value to a company. That’s why weaving an awards ceremony into a retreat is a terrific move. To make an awards ceremony successful, open up the ability for managers and team members to nominate the people they work with for specific categories.

Giveaways

The policy should always be to keep the goodies coming when hosting a company retreat! This is an employer’s time to show a team that they are valued. It’s also a time for everyone to cut loose and enjoy something very different from the typical workday. Some fun items to include on a list of goodies and giveaways are branded candy bags, branded pens and branded beach towels.

Eco-Friendly Supplies

A big trend right now is for companies to show their commitment to using sustainable practices by giving out eco-friendly, responsibly made brand materials. The simplest way to do this is to give out sustainable, eco-friendly tote bags branded with your company’s logo or the title of the retreat. However, everything from eco-friendly water bottles to laptop bags can be customized. These highly practical items made from sustainable materials will be highly valued by employees because they can be reused day after day.

Setting a Tone for Excitement and Collaboration

In 2020, it’s important to provide employees with high-quality items that let them know they’re valued. A retreat is a great opportunity to put the spotlight on all the hard work that’s been done throughout the year. Just make sure to select high-quality, custom essentials that you can be proud to give away!

