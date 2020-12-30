Four ways to improve your brand identity

Your business’ brand identity is everything to you and your marketing. Have a bad brand identity? You might as well not have a business. Have a low-key brand identity? No one’s going to take any notice of your products. But what if you have a good brand identity? Well then, you’re on the road to riches, my friend. I’m going to tell you four easy ways to improve your brand identity, helping your business get going!

What is a brand identity?

Before we move onto how to improve your brand identity, let’s take a look at what brand identity is?

A brand identity is the face and personality of your brand. Imagine your brand was a person, and its products were its main interest and hobby, what people would associate it most with – it’s identity is that. It’s what people take from your business, it’s a representation at face value. What do people see? What do they like about it? Do they enjoy its associations with other brands’ identities?

All these things affect a brand’s identity and can impact it in many ways.

So how can I improve mine?

It’s relatively simple as a concept. You just need to build good connections and associations with other brands that appeal to your target audience. Own a fishing equipment business? Associate yourself with ethical fisheries and well-known fish eateries, and maybe a few popular fishermen.

But all examples aside, here are four ways you might help your brand identity.

Number 1:

Social media influencer marketing. This will help the way you present yourself on social media, and will also help your association with influencers and talented individuals of their craft. It will also help reach an audience who will be interested in your products.

Number 2:

Make your packaging environmentally friendly. This will help your business grow among younger audiences as a sustainable company. Use facilities and equipment that companies like recyclingbalers.com have to offer to help the recyclability of your products and reduce the waste output of your company.

Number 3:

Follow trends online to help reach wider ranges of audiences. People are going to enjoy the idea of a company that they associate with a funny meme. Places such as Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter are great resources to fit in these little posts.

Number 4:

Communicate with other brands to foster good associations. If you’re known to be friendly with another good brand, people are more likely to buy from you. This may also lead to collaborations and more advertising opportunities that will help your brand expand and grow your field of the market.

So there are four ways to improve your brand identity. Remember that your brand identity is one of – if not the most important – aspects of business ownership. It must be a good, and accurate, representation of your company and give your customers an idea of what you’re all about, as well as positively promoting your business.

