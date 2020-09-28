How To Increase Productivity With Toll Free Numbers

Many businesses today offer toll-free numbers to make their sales easier. Whether you have a large store or a smaller home-based business, you can still reach all of the people in your target market if you provide them with a toll-free number.

You can even get a free phone number if you just spend a little time registering with a business that offers these services. Not only can this tool help increase your productivity, but it can also help make your business more attractive. If you want to expand your business, you can easily add customers with this special service. Learn more about the basic features of this software here.

Meanwhile, these are the ways that toll-free numbers increase productivity:

Auto Dialer

The best dialer systems aren’t only able to provide information about your customers or leads. They’re also able to offer your employees with custom options that allow them to interact with the callers in some unique ways.

When someone calls you, the first thing you need to do is establish a first impression by giving them a quick and clean introduction. This is where dialers really excel because they allow you to give the caller a sense of urgency, while still remaining professional and relaxed. When you have a customer or lead who isn’t sure what to expect from you, this can be the difference between making a sale and losing it.

Auto dialers can be used for a wide variety of different things, including answering your customers’ questions, taking calls for free, and even managing leads. Good auto dealers will allow you to schedule your calls and provide the ability to assign different messages or different numbers to your leads. When a lead doesn’t want to leave a message, they don’t have to leave a message. They can simply say, “I’m sorry,” or simply hang up on your telemarketing call. This means you can avoid wasting time and money on unproductive calls.

Mobility

A toll-free number automatically connects your customers’ calls to your mobile phone through masking. This means that you can take calls whenever you have spare time, such as when you’re waiting in line at the supermarket or in the doctor’s clinic. You can keep yourself productive even during these downtimes.

This feature is valuable for business owners, real estate agents, and medical representatives since they can easily contact their target audience over the phone whenever, wherever. It can help you reach your quota and increase the chances of boosting your sales.

Voicemail To Email

A majority of toll-free number services have a voicemail to email feature. It automatically redirects voicemails to your agent’s company email address. With this, your team can receive an email notification every time a lead calls them back. It ensures that you don’t miss a potential sale due to overlooking your voicemail inbox.

Scheduled Calls

More than inspiring your team to increase productivity, you must also provide them with the tools to make them more efficient in their jobs. Most toll-free number services have a call scheduling feature that your agents can use to call customers again.

When cold-calling, often, your employees would catch customers at an inopportune time. The best strategy in this scenario is to schedule a better time when your agents can talk to the leads at length.

A call scheduler can ensure that your staff won’t miss a single potential sale. The software can automatically dial the number of the scheduled recipient, leaving your agents free to pull up the prospect’s file and read the information presented there so that they can personalize the call.

Text Messaging

Cold calls have gained the notoriety of being intrusive. They do disrupt your prospects’ day, which can lead customers to form a bad impression of your company.

Fortunately, today’s toll-free service providers offer a bulk text messaging feature that you can use to send an SMS to all your leads at once. This way, you’re giving them a choice if they would like to receive a call from one of your agents.

On your team’s end, they won’t have to keep on waiting for customers to pick up the phone and pitch their proposal. They can just wait for those who respond to the group text and contact those who express their interest in your products and services.

Conclusion

A toll-free number can significantly boost consumers’ perception of your brand. More than that, it also increases your team’s productivity. This tool can help them reach more interested prospects and ensure that they don’t miss a potential sale ever again.

