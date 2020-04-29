How to share positive quotes like a wellness coach on Instagram?

It’s the 21st century! Life with all its benefits and high-end living is challenging and complicated. Nothing comes easy. And both personal and professional spheres are laden with challenges, which at times makes one tired, emotionally fatigued, and demotivated. Also, at times people are unable to muster up the necessary courage and faith to go about with their lives. Motivational and positive life affirmation quotes and videos often help in such situations. It allows people to look at life from a different perspective and overcome the hurdles. Want to be a source of hope and positivity to people? If yes, then you can make your Instagram account all about positive life and health quotes and content.

How to go about it?

Everyone can open an account on Instagram and post content! Making it relevant and popular is the real challenge. Do you want your life positive account on Instagram to gain an increased follower count and popularity? If yes, refer to the following steps:

1. Increase your follower count

It’s tough to gain followers for an Instagram account that has no human face, and that shares quotes and inspirational videos. You’ll find many accounts like this on Instagram. Some are non-functional because it couldn’t sustain the competition. One of the smart ways to create an impression is to purchase Instagram followers and likes. When Instagrammers see that your wellness account has a huge follower count, they know that it’s not any other generic account. Today, you can buy 50 likes on Instagram based on your requirements. It’s best to purchase a small follower and likes counts. A sudden increase might make your followers suspect your social media marketing tactics. An increase in followers gradually over some time appears more credible.

2. Choose a simple and inspiring account name

Make sure that your account name is easy to pronounce and inspiring. Ensure that the profile name isn’t something that sounds preachy and boring. It should resonate with your audience, and it must appeal to them. That way, it will have a positive impact on online users and make them follow your account. You can choose bright colors to write the account name and use it as your display picture. Don’t use colors that glare in front of the eyes. Instead, use sober and vibrant colors that are subtle and attractive.

3. Choose the best quotes and add the source

You can’t have an emotional wellness account on Instagram without adding the best quotes, sayings, proverbs, and interview excerpts from popular entities. Make sure that you share the source of the content. One of the best ways to do that is to add the name and picture of the person. For instance, have you decided to share inspirational quotes by Oprah Winfrey? If yes, then you can use a quote, i.e., “Anything you can imagine, you can create” and use Oprah Winfrey’s image in the background as a soft watermark along with her name. It’s always good to choose a solid color background for quotes. Choose from colors like black, white, grey, navy blue, maroon, pink, and the like.

Other famous names to add in your quote list are Elizabeth Gilbert, Deepak Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Esther Hicks, Molly Fletcher, Richard Branson, Indra Nooyi, Shawn Achor and many more. Don’t just go about using their quotes without knowing their area of specialization. You can research on such personalities and add essential information along with your picture quote in the content. That will provide the audience a perspective and added information to delve on by themselves.

4. Add inspirational videos

There’s a specific video time limit on Instagram. However, if you wish to add an interview or excerpt from a discussion of any thought leader and business mentor, the IGTV is the best feature you can count on. You can divide a 20-minute interview, into two or three IGTV clips. Adding relevant videos that help people to stay motivated, focused, work harder despite failure, and trusting one’s intuition can help a person stay motivated. You can also add titles like, “video of the week” or “quote of the month” to add an interesting twist to your quotes.

5. Be consistent

It is an essential aspect to make your account gain the necessary momentum and mileage. Even though there are similar profiles available on Instagram, you need to get regular at posting your content. You can decide on a specific count of posts every week and be consistent at that number irrespective of any other external factors. You need to realize that you keep on adding more followers, your online audience waits for your post. Hence, add quality posts regularly to stay functional.

Follow these simple and smart tactics to make your life quote business success on Instagram. Also, reply to people through direct messages or comments, if they write to you. That way, you can connect with your followers personally, which is a bonus to gain more followers.

