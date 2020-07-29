Packing Tips to Avoid Damaged Goods and Customer Returns

Damaged goods mean the customer will want to return the item, you’ll have to refund the money or replace the product. This costs your business money. But, there is a further cost. High levels of damaged goods can lead to negative reviews on social media. This can seriously damage your reputation, affecting future sales.

While the courier should take some of the responsibility for the damage, this can be hard to prove and become a costly legal battle. It’s more efficient to pack your items in a way that minimizes the risk of damage.

Corrugated Boxes

Corrugated boxes and jiffy bags have double alls with air bubbles between them. This creates an effective cushion for your product, reducing the effect of impacts during transit.

It’s a good idea to use a box that is just a little bit bigger than the product you’re sending. This minimizes the movement possibilities inside the box, reducing the amount of damage that can be afflicted.

Packaging

Next, you’ll want to add packaging to your box. This will fill all the gaps around your product, preventing it from moving and giving it extra protection against the rigors of being transported.

While bubble wrap is an effective choice for this it can become expensive and is not very environmentally friendly. Brown paper is just as effective and considerably cheaper.

You can also opt for air cushions if you feel the cost is worth it.

Choosing The Right Shipping Service

Your customers will appreciate the cheapest possible shipping method but they won’t even think about the money they saved on shipping when the parcel turns up battered.

You need to choose the shipping company that has the best reputation for looking after parcels and delivering them in one piece.

Take the time to investigate the track record of delivery firms, look at social media responses, and speak to colleagues regarding who they have used. This will help you to choose the right one.

Add Monitoring Stickers

Electronic goods are particularly sensitive to temperatures which is why you should include temperature monitoring stickers. These are usually black and can be set to a specific temperature range. If the temperature moves outside the range the sticker changes color. This alerts the driver and the customer that there is an issue. It allows the customer to reject the item and the blame to be placed firmly on the shipping company. That minimizes your loss and helps to maintain your reputation.

These types of stickers can also be used to monitor impact and other criteria, you’ll need to decide which is most appropriate for the products you’re sending.

Damages

Despite all the precautions it is likely that damages will happen occasionally. In these instances, it is important to look after your customer first and deal with the shipping company separately. Your customer will know the fault lies with the shipping firm and will be impressed with a quick positive response from you. It can actually boost your social profile and reputation!

