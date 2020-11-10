The Private LTE Network Is An Opportunity For IoT

Introduction

We were happy with the LTE network, now they have decided to launch an advanced version of the Private LTE Network, 5G. It is expected that with the 5G technology, we will be able to get lower latency, higher bandwidth, and a boost in the network speed.

This new technology standard will help boost cellular connectivity and get you a step closer to the internet. Though the people will be able to use the private LTE network 5G, it will take years for the other network to be adopted by the commercial industries.

So will the business sit around waiting for the 5G technology to enter their business field? Or, are there other connectivity solutions for the enterprise to connect with the internet of things (IoT)?

Yes, there are other methods that can be used by the enterprise. Though these methods may not be potent compared to the private LTE network, they can sure get the job done. There is CAT cabling, WiFi, LPWAN that are mostly used in the enterprises. However, they may get the job done, but that is not secure, and their bandwidth is much less compared to the private LTE networks.

What Is A Private LTE Network?

Private LTE stands for Private long Term evolution networks that have evolved from the past cellular network. It works on dedicated radio waves to communicate with other devices. With this network’s help, you can create your connectivity environment that you can manage securely.

However, this is not the only pros of the network. It can also be deployed in connection with a public LTE network. A private LTE core is established in the enterprise premise and uses the public radio network to communicate with the devices.

Private LTE Network Is A stepping Stone To 5G

With the Private LTE network, you get high bandwidth, low latency, and a boost in speed. What’s more, you can expect from a network. The latest innovation in the connectivity industry means that all the industries can cash in the 5G to boost ROI.

5G is the improved version of the Private LTE network. It is the only connectivity solution that can offer its services to all the IoT things.

How Does Private LTE Network Perform Against WiFi?

Private LTE network has more components than the WiFi and offers an extra layer of security to the connection.

Let’s know more about the components.

Granular Network Control

The total control of the private network is under enterprise authority. That means the whole network is created and managed by the enterprise itself.

Flexible Performance

The private LTE network has more bandwidth than WiFi. It also offers flexibility with the network. That means, if you want to increase the network area, you can certainly do so with additional installments.

Fast Data Speed

How fast is WiFi? Most of the WiFi offers 300mbps speed. However, with the LTE network, you get a gigabyte of speed. In addition to that, while working with the private LTE network, the enterprise does not face any interference with the public network.

Highly Secure

While you are working with the private LTE network, the risk of external threat is minimal. With the private LTE network, you get access to the management network environments that ensure that all the local data is successful and does not leak out the public network.

Wide Range Network Coverage

For the WiFi connection, most of the IoT based things need to be kept in close proximity. But that is not the case for the private LTE network. Private LTE networks work with the radio wave signal and can even communicate with the devices present at the other end of the world.

Cost-Effective Solution

The WiFi setup costs a lot, which exceeds when there is high volume data transfer. However, that is not the case for the private LTE network.

The Bottom Line

The way we see it, private LTE networks hold most of the enterprise connectivity problems. And with the 5G on its way, most enterprises have already started adapting to the LTE network. Let us know in the comment section if you have any more questions about the private networks and how it can boost your ROI.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related