VPNs EXPLAINED – A CONDENSED GUIDE

A VPN, which stands for “virtual private network”, is a tool which allows you to ensure your data and privacy is protected when you’re using a public (or even private) internet connection. By hiding your device’s IP address, you’re able to cloak your internet activity and not be tracked. When it comes to private networks, a VPN helps by creating a secure and encrypted connection which prevents other users on the network from accessing your data or tracking your online activity.

VPNs are also very nifty when it comes to streaming services. Because of many of these VPN servers being located in different locations around the world, users are able to access content on streaming services which is reserved for specific regions. In other words, a Netflix user in the United Kingdom could access content that is reserved for users in the United States.

VPNs are essential when you’re using a public network, as you could be exposing your important data, such as emails, bank accounts numbers, passwords, etc., to other users who are using the same network. If the public network is not managed well, as is in most cases, you end up with stories like someone else’s emails opening on your computer when you enter the email URL on your browser. With so much emphasis being placed on data privacy nowadays, more and more users have installed VPNs or use an online VPN service on all their devices.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

A VPN creates a data tunnel between your device and the exit node, which is almost always located in another country or, at the very least, another city. To anyone, including your own internet service provider, your device’s location would be the same as the one of the exit node. This allows you to access a wide variety of pages and services which would normally not be available in your region. You don’t lose your connection either with the shift in location, as that is a virtual location that only shows on your device’s digital signature.

Then there’s the encryption part of the process. As soon as the data tunnel is established, any data and information travelling through this tunnel would be encrypted. The data is scrambled to the point where anyone who even does monitor the data tunnel would only see gibberish and would not be able to read or decrypt the data.

This also means your browser history would be untraceable through your ISP, as any and all activity would register under the IP address of the VPN server located in another country. Therefore, your search history will always be hidden from prying eyes. Top-rated VPNs offer almost 100 locations for their servers, which ensure your association with any of the activity on these servers in always hidden.

All in all, you’re able to ensure that your privacy is maintained when it comes to your browser history, IP address/location, location for streaming, devices, and web activity. This allows you to surf the internet freely without having to worry about surveillance.

We hope the above has helped you understand what VPNs are and how they work. If you’re looking for a VPN service to stream movies or access region-specific content in the United States, check out Privacy Spark – VPN for streaming US TV.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related