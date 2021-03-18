A Beginners Guide To Creating a Digital Marketing Campaign

Digital marketing is a hugely popular practice. In fact, pretty much every successful online store will have some form of digital marketing campaign currently in operation. This guide is here to help you learn more about what digital marketing is and how to implement a successful digital marketing campaign.

What is Digital Marketing?

As the name suggests, digital marketing is any form of marketing that occurs on a digital device. The main aim of digital marketing is to increase a brand’s visibility online and to increase the amount of traffic to its website. Additional aims of digital marketing include strengthening relationships with existing customers, increasing sales, and increasing a brand’s online following. Companies will choose specific aims for their campaign depending on their long and short-term business plans. The practices you use will be determined by the aims you have for your campaign and a clear understanding of your target audience.

Where to Begin?

Once you have outlined the specific goals of your campaign, you need to turn your attention to your target audience. An understanding of your target audience needs to be at the foundation of your digital marketing campaign. This is because every practice you undertake needs to be relevant to your target audience. Now that you know a little bit more about where to start creating a digital marketing campaign, it is time to focus on the different digital marketing practices available.

What are the Most Popular Digital Marketing Practices?

The list below outlines some of the most popular digital marketing techniques and offers some advice on how to best implement these in your digital marketing strategy.

Search Engine Optimization

Search engine optimization, otherwise known as SEO, is focused on increasing a brand’s visibility by increasing its placement in search engine rankings. This will, in turn, increase the quality and quantity of traffic to your site. To ensure that you are getting the most from SEO practices, you need to ensure you are using the right keywords. You should focus on relevant keywords for your target audience, with a high search volume but low rates of competition.

Messaging

Both SMS messaging and email marketing are useful practices in a digital marketing campaign. These techniques are focused more on building relationships with existing customers and encouraging these customers to make repeat purchases. One of the most important factors with this form of marketing is personalization. You should try and personalize the written content as much as possible to increase the likelihood a customer will read and respond to a message. To make this easier for you, companies are on hand to help. For instance, Tatango offers some must-read information about how to run a successful messaging campaign, as well as the ideal software platform that can help you, with no need to know how to code.

Website Design

Your website design can have a big impact on the success of any digital marketing campaign. Your website design can ultimately determine whether traffic clicks off your site or makes a purchase. Your website design needs to be aesthetically relevant to your target audience. It should also be easy to navigate, quick to load, and be responsive.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Pay-per-click, or simply PPC advertising, helps businesses to increase the traffic to their website more quickly than other organic forms of digital marketing. Many big social media platforms and search engines offer PPC advertising. When choosing a PPC platform, businesses should focus on how their customers use the internet. In other words, you need to know the social media platforms that your customers use.

