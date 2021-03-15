Core Components to Digital Marketing

When it comes to putting together a coherent digital marketing plan, you may well feel like there are so many core elements to it that it can be overwhelming. However, when we boil it down, there are just a few that you have to manage. At the same time, these should take up enough of your time and attention! So, let’s have a look at these in closer detail.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

First of all, we have SEO, which has been a concept that has been around for a long time, but it is always changing and updating as search engines become smarter and smarter. Agencies such as made by factory have sprung up to offer dedicated service in this area. A huge percentage of people will not go beyond the first page of Google, which gives you just a small indication of how important it is to rank as highly as you possibly can in this regard. SEO success does not happen overnight. Instead, it takes a sustained effort.

PPC Advertising

This is different from SEO in that you are paying for your site to appear near the top of the rankings. Essentially, it can help you to maintain a presence at the top of the pile when it comes to search engines. At the same time, it does not stop you from working your way up to the top organically. When you create a PPC ad, you will only pay every time somebody clicks on it.

Web Design

The design of your website can obviously make a big difference in terms of the number of visitors and conversions that you make. Your site needs to be professional, easy to navigate and have a clear goal in mind. Since people spend so much of their time online these days, they can spot a poorly made website from a mile away. Thankfully, it does not cost a bundle to create a great site in the modern world. In fact, you may well be able to take care of it yourself.

Content Marketing

The creation of fresh content is a major part of an SEO strategy, and it also links to social media as well. In terms of content, you need to think about how it is providing genuine value to the user. You should aim to answer questions and solve problems. At the same time, you should avoid stuffing it with keywords as this can have the opposite effect to the one that you were intending.

Email Marketing

The oldest of all of them is still highly effective. However, there is an artform to strong email marketing. Master it, and you can see your conversions skyrocket as email marketing is a great way to keep past customers involved with your business.

Social Media Marketing

Social media is used by billions of people all over the world. As such, you can tell that it is bound to be a core component of digital marketing. You need to select your platforms wisely and ensure that they are updated on a regular basis.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related