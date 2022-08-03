3 Tips for Promoting Your Business on Instagram

Research shows that close to 90% of Instagram users follow at least one brand on the social media platform. Social media is one of the most effective ways for brands to advertise and spread awareness about their products, services, or brand as a whole. Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, with over 1 billion users. Having a strong presence on Instagram is vital to the success of a brand in 2022. If you are looking to grow your following or increase your presence on your professional Instagram account, here are 3 simple tips to help you succeed.

Partner With Influencers

Social media influencers are paid to promote products and engage with consumers across various platforms each day. The truth is, many modern consumers are extremely impressionable when it comes to the content they see from their favorite influencers, so influencer partnerships are one of the quickest and easiest ways to see a boost in sales for your brand. Find an influencer with a decent sized following who makes sense for your brand – for example, Certified Tattoo Studios might partner with an Instagram influencer known for their sleeve of ink – and pay them to promote your brand in shared posts, stories, Reels, and more. Rates for influencer partnerships depend on one’s following size and personal terms.

Update Stories Daily

One of the most useful tools on Instagram for businesses looking to stay engaged with their current followers is Instagram Stories. Post updates, share links to your website, or reshare positive customer feedback in a user friendly way that will make it easy for customers and fans of your brand to keep up with you. This is one of the easiest ways to stay engaged with customers, an important part of maintaining strong brand awareness.

Reply to Comments

In order to establish and maintain a personal relationship with customers and followers, replying to comments on your posts can be helpful. Your comment section can serve as an effective place to answer questions and receive feedback regarding your products, services, or marketing and engaging with customers will help your following grow – a large percentage of Instagram users report being more likely to follow and engage with a brand on the site who makes it a point to reply to customer questions, comments, and concerns.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related