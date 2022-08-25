Original Ideas for Goodies to Add To Your Company’s Merchandise

Yes, you have heard it before: your brand is the most important part of your business. And yes, we all know that a good logo is the key to building your brand identity and attracting more customers. But have you ever stopped to think about the other things that help build and strengthen your company’s reputation? If not, let me introduce you to some of my favorite items that can easily be added to any company merchandise collection. They are not just fun additions—they are also great marketing tools.



Stationery

Goodies and merchandise are all about the feel of your company, so consider the following ideas for stationery you can add to your collection:

● Paper

● Pens/pencils

● Notepads

● Stickers (for everyone!)

● Calendars (for office use)

You can also create other items that help people remember to write thoughtful notes, keep track of important dates, or remind them why they love working for your company so much. These include calendars with stickers or decals featuring artwork from employees or clients, postcards showing off local landmarks, or picturesque scenes from around town—anything that is relevant to the area where you operate will make these gifts extra special.

Drinkware

Drinkware is a popular item for company merchandise. They can be used in many ways, including as a way to engage employees and customers during events. Drinkware can be customized for any occasion, whether it is an office party or a customer event. You could offer branded mugs with your company logo and/or slogan on them, or you could have customized tumblers and water bottles with your logo, tagline, and contact information printed on them so that customers will always have your brand when they need it most.

Fortune Cookies

If you are looking for a memorable way to reward customers or employees alike with something sweet yet special (and edible), then look no further than a delicious collection of custom fortune cookies. From classic vanilla wafers coated in powdered sugar to chocolatey treats made with Belgian chocolate to traditional Chinese red bean paste fillings, you can find everything online.

Bags and Totes

If you’re looking for a great way to advertise your company, bags and totes are a great option. A tote bag is essential for carrying your laptop, while also being large enough to hold all of your other necessities throughout the day. Bags and totes can also be used when shopping or running errands, making them perfect items for everyday use.

Headwear

Hats, caps and towels are a great way to add some color to your merchandise. They’re inexpensive and make perfect stocking stuffers for the office holiday party. Scarves and cowls can be customized with your company logo or slogan. Your logo can even be printed on the inside so that it doesn’t show up when you wear the scarf or cowl in

public! Headbands are another way to keep warm during colder months while showing off your company name or logo at the same time. In addition to these items being good sellers at trade shows and conferences, they also make great gifts for employees who work outdoors during cold weather months.

Conclusion

Hopefully, with these ideas, you’ll have some fun ways to promote your brand and sell more products. You can also get creative with what kinds of promotional items work best for your brand. For example, if you have a very specific target audience or niche market then certain types of items may not appeal to them and might even turn them off from buying from you in the future (like plastic pens for example).

