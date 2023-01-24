Business is going well, but you feel it could be better. You just scheduled a demo with Votacall to explore new phone services, you’re on track for signing a new client, and you just signed a lease for your new office. Yet, you feel like your business’s work culture needs improvement.

Here are some tips on how to create a positive work culture to help get you started.

Let’s get into it!

Why a Positive Work Culture is Important

Successful businesses require that you have a positive work culture. Positivity in the workplace helps with employee retention, overall employee satisfaction, and higher rates of productivity. In turn, this helps your business grow and stay on the right trajectory.

Allow Flexibility

You want your employees to know that you value and appreciate them. If you refuse to be flexible with them, it’s a clear indicator that you don’t consider their personal needs. While boundaries are important in the workplace, you don’t want to pigeonhole all your employees into one, firm idea.

Allowing flexibility in the workplace, if done correctly, will benefit both the employees and the business as a whole. Employees who feel respected and heard are more likely to perform better at work.

Routine Team Meetings

Whether your office is 100% remote, or your employees are in-house, regular team meetings are important for building a positive work culture. You want your employees to connect with one another on a routine basis to establish healthy, understanding relationships.

Try and schedule a team meeting once a week with all your staff. Encourage them to engage with one another regarding accomplishments, gratitude, and openness. Team meetings should also be a place where coworkers can communicate any problems they’ve encountered with work, and as a team they can brainstorm ideas to help one another.

Create a Safe Space

You want your employees to feel comfortable opening up to you when it comes to their feelings and attitude about work. In order to do this, you need to create a safe space for your staff.

Creating a safe space looks like:

Always listening with an open mind

Making yourself available to meet with employees when they express a concern

Ensuring solutions to their problems

Approaching meetings with compassion and understanding

Allowing employees to express whatever they are feeling

One-on-One Time

Along with regular team meetings, it’s important that you put aside some one-on-one time with your employees. While this doesn’t have to be weekly, you should try and find a time each month to spend 10 or 15 minutes communicating with each employee.

You want your one-on-one time with your staff to be productive for both of you. Encourage your employees to fill you in on how work is going for them and to express any concerns they’ve had. It’s also important to bring up any successes or positives your employee has had since your last one-on-one session. This helps them to feel appreciated and that their hard work doesn’t go unrecognized.

