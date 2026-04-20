Transferable Tax Credits : Who is Eligible?

There is a noticeable, and much needed, push on to attract a larger amount of investment into US energy. That means there are numerous advantages and incentives being offered that savvy investors can take advantage of.

This is where transferable tax credits come into play. It is considered to be a transformative and progressive way to manage corporate tax liabilities and enjoy some distinct advantages to reduce your tax liability in leverage a useful opportunity at the same time.

If you are considering this scheme and looking at buying a transferable renewable energy tax credit it often pays to have someone like Renewable Credit Management to help guide you through the process. In the meantime, here’s some key points and considerations relating to transferable tax credits to help you make a more informed decision.

Understanding transferable tax credits

A good starting point would be to have a solid grounding on what transferable tax credits are and how they can be used.

They came about as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022. The act was designed to provide a means for allowing federal clean energy and manufacturing tax credits to be sold on for cash. This is viewed as a more efficient way to use available capital and to make clean energy finance more appealing than it might otherwise be.

In a nutshell, what the scheme offers is a chance to reduce tax liabilities by purchasing transferable tax credits. Buyers can earn a discount on the purchase of these credits, which helps reduce your tax liability in the process. These private transactions are intended to work as a direct alternative to grants or government refunds, which are more bureaucratic in nature as the IRS is required to oversee this type of transaction.

It is not hard to see the appeal of being able to sell tax credits in a free market environment without these government restrictions, which explains why there has been more than $500 billion in private capital invested in transferable tax credits since their inception.

You need to know which tax credits are transferable

As you might expect, only certain federal tax incentives for clean energy are eligible for investment purposes. This is where it pays to use a company with industry knowledge and experience to steer you through the process and to identify which one is most suited to your circumstances and needs.

There are currently eleven suitable transferable federal tax credits, covering areas such as clean electricity investment, zero-emission nuclear power, and clean hydrogen production credit, for example.

You also need indemnity protection

Another key point to keep in mind is that you need a safety net, in the form of an indemnity, in the event that the credits are subsequently disallowed or recaptured.

It is perfectly normal for buyers to seek cover that is equal to the full value of the credit in the event that a seller is subsequently unable to fulfill their transferable tax credit obligations.

In summary, it is fair to say that the advantages of investing in transferable tax credits outweigh the negatives, especially when you consider you can buy them at a discounted rate.

Check with a suitable transfer agent to confirm eligibility criteria and to identify which scheme is the most suitable.

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