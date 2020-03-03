Exploring the Differences Between Agile and DevOps | Things You Should Know

Agile follows an iterative approach that focuses on enhanced collaboration, customer feedback, and rapid, small releases. However, DevOps is a culture that brings together the development and operations teams to promote continuous delivery.

There’s a common misconception that Agile and DevOps are the same methods. But in reality, both of these techniques may have similar goals, but they have different processes, tools, and practices.

For instance, Agile doesn’t emphasize automation, but DevOps leverages automation to maximize efficiency and promote rapid deployment.

Here are a few more important differences between Agile and DevOps

Author Bio – Aaron Cure

Aaron Cure is the Principal Security Consultant at Cypress Data Defense and an instructor and contributing author for the Dev544 Secure Coding in .NET course.

After 10 years in the U.S. Army, I decided to switch my focus to developing security tools and performing secure code reviews, penetration testing, static source code analysis, and security research.

