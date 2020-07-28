Top 7 Online Stores Ensuring Safe Delivery of Grocery and Essentials

The demand for online services has soared since the beginning of the lockdown. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people opt for doorstep delivery of daily essentials. People are adjusting to the new normal, grocery, and everyday essentials are a click away. The online grocery stores provide convenience and a broader choice to customers. At the same time, there are coupons to take care of their savings as well. The growing demand also means more choice for customers. Here are the top 7 grocery stores and apps to use for doorstep delivery of daily essentials.

Freshtohome

The e-commerce platform specialises in fresh vegetables, fish, mutton, and poultry. The Bengaluru based startup provides convenient delivery slots alongside 2-hour express delivery option, which is available on its app.

Freshtohome app is available for iOS and Android. Freshtohome has a presence in major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. The menu available depends on the location of the customer.

Freshtohome has many attractive offers as well for users. The customers can save with coupon codes available on the website. Freshtohome also rewards users with its dedicated e-wallet. Customers can earn Freshcash on their order which can be redeemed on next purchase. Freshcash is automatically redeemed at the time of checkout on the FreshtoHome app and website.

The minimum purchase to place an order is Rs. 298, while free shipping is available on orders over Rs. 799. Founded in 2015, the company has over 150 varieties of fish and ready to cook products.

Amazon Pantry

Amazon has expanded the presence of its grocery delivery to over 10,000 pin codes across the country. With the expansion, customers in smaller cities such as Shimla, Varanasi, Nainital and Bhopal get assured 2-day delivery of groceries via Amazon Pantry.

To place an Amazon Pantry, the customer needs to make a minimum purchase of Pantry items. Free delivery is available on orders worth Rs. 799 or more. The delivery charge for Non-Prime members is Rs. 59 and for Prime members Rs. 30 delivery fee is applicable on orders below Rs. 799.

The e-commerce giant is also providing two-hour delivery under the Amazon Fresh branding. Amazon Fresh is available in six cities offering delivery of fruits, vegetables and daily essentials. The minimum order value for Amazon Fresh is Rs. 600.

Flipkart Supermart

Flipkart announced the launch of Supermart in August 2018 after it was acquired by US retailer Walmart. The grocery store includes dairy products, staples, and FMCG. Supermart store can be accessed via Flipkart app and website.

A key highlight of Flipkart’s grocery store has been the Rs. 1 deals. Customers get select products for as low as Rs. 1. Only one quantity of the product can be added to the cart.

The minimum purchase to place an order on Flipkart Supermart is Rs. 600. To get free delivery, the customer has to purchase Supermart items worth Rs. 1200.

Customers can also purchase Flipkart Supermart Grocery Pass to get Rs. 100 off on their first order for three months.

The discount is applicable on minimum order of Rs. 1,000. Supermart grocery savings pass costs Rs. 59. The savings pass is valid for three months. The discount is applied automatically without the need for any coupon code.

BigBasket

Founded in 2011, BigBasket is one of the largest stores for delivery of household and personal care products in India. The Bengaluru based company delivers to 25 cities across the country. Customers have the option to pick a delivery slot as per their convenience.

Express delivery service is available for customers in Bangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi/NCR. There is no minimum order value for delivery. Free delivery is available on all orders above Rs. 1,000.

bb star is the loyalty membership program of Bigbasket. The membership comes with many benefits such as freed delivery on orders above Rs. 600. Also, there is an Rs. 100 cashback on first order for 3 months. Bb star members also get access to priority delivery slots. The six-month subscription of bb star is available for Rs. 299.

Grofers

The Gurugram based online delivery service was founded in December 2013. Customers can order via Grofers website or mobile apps. The popular categories include grocery, fruits, vegetables, personal care, baby care, pet care, meat, and seafood. Grofers has a presence in cities across India. There is no minimum purchase value to place an order. The delivery charges vary from store to store. Free delivery is available on orders above Rs. 499.

Grofers Smart bachat club is the loyalty membership program of Grofers. The membership comes in one month and 6-month subscription options. The monthly subscription costs Rs. 49 while the 6-month membership is available for Rs. 249. Grofers smart bachat club membership gives customers additional discounts on select products.

JioMart

JioMart is the online grocery store of Reliance Industries. The online grocery store was initially launched in Mumbai. In a short span, JioMart has expanded to 200+ towns across the country. The e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries offers free and express delivery from nearby mom-and-pop stores.

JioMart offers free and express delivery of fruits, vegetables, rice, dals, packaged food, dairy products, personal care products and more. Free Home delivery is available with no minimum order. Customers need to visit Jiomart.com to place an order. Recently, JioMart app was also made available for android and iOS platforms.

Nature’s Basket

Founded in 2005, Nature’s Basket is headquartered in Mumbai. The grocery delivery chain operates 36 physical stores in cities like Mumbai, Bangaluru, Pune, and Kolkata. Online grocery delivery service is provided to 125 cities across India. The wide range of products include vegetables, fruits, meats, dairy, organic foods etc. There is no minimum order value. A wide variety of payment options are available such as Cash on delivery, credit/Debit cards, and Net Banking. JioMart promises to make products available at least 5% below the MRP.

People like the idea of being able to shop daily essentials online. More and more people are opting to grocery delivery apps and website. Online grocery shopping is perfect, especially in times when social distancing is a priority.

