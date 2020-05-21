WHY YOU NEED TO SEE AN ENT SPECIALIST SINGAPORE

We all love to enjoy healthy lives, which includes going about our daily activities and spending time with those that are dearest to us. We communicate and establish bonds with people and our environments through our physical senses and minds.

Speaking of physical senses, these are features that build effective interactions between us and the world. An individual is able to visualize his environment through the eyes, listen to sounds with his ears and vocalize sounds through the vocal cords – neck. Due to a number of varying factors, most people experience health problems with their heads and necks that require immediate medical attention. This is where the role of an Otolaryngologist, otherwise known as an ENT doctor, comes into play. An ENT doctor specializes in ear, nose, and throat conditions, along with other concerning issues in the head and neck.

An outstanding discovery was made in the 19th century about the ear, nose, and throat. It was discovered that these body parts are all closely connected by a network of tubes and passages. This generated the advent of specific medical instruments needed to examine these areas up-close and methods to treat health problems. Hence, Otolaryngology was birthed. Otolaryngologists specialize in treating various medical conditions and performing surgeries on patients with dire health issues in specific areas of their bodies – ear, nose, and throat. These conditions include, but are not limited to the following:

Ear conditions like hearing loss, infection, and imbalance.

Nose and Nasal conditions, including sinusitis or sinus infection, allergies, and growths.

Throat issues like laryngitis, tonsillitis, and difficulty swallowing.

Tumours and infections in the head or neck regions.

Obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.

However, not all areas of your head are treated by ENT specialists. For example, brain disorders and the nervous system are treated by neurologists, while eyes and vision care are treated by ophthalmologists.

How Are Otolaryngologists Trained?

Otolaryngologists undergo a four-year training in Otolaryngology from the medical school. After such training, they undergo at least five years of training. Once this process is completed, they would need to take and pass an exam before receiving certification from the American Board of Otolaryngology. Some ENT doctors also get special training in these areas:

Facial and reconstructive surgery: ENT doctors perform cosmetic surgeries like nose jobs and facelifts on clients. They perform facial surgeries on accident victims and those born with facial issues.

Allergy: Otolaryngologists treat patients with environmental allergies – pet dander or pollen – with immunology and other sorts of medicines. With their knowledge and expertise, you can know if you have certain food allergies or not.

Laryngology: ENT specialists diagnose and treat injuries and diseases that are related to the vocal cords and larynx, along with swallowing issues.

Head and Neck: In a situation where an individual has a tumour in the throat, larynx, vocal cords, mouth, sinuses, and nose, he or she can always go to an ENT specialist for adequate treatment.

Otology and Neurotology: Otolaryngologists treat various ear issues like infections, dizziness, hearing loss, and tinnitus ( ringing or buzzing in the ears ).

