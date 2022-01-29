Three Times Outsourcing is Crucial for Your Small Business

If you own a small business, you’re wearing many hats at any given time. You’re keeping track of the cost of employees, equipment, and materials. You’re scheduling your workers and ensuring quality work. With so much to do, some tasks should be outsourced to keep your business focused on its strength. Getting bogged down in jobs that others could handle more appropriately can damage your ability to provide the best possible service to your customers.

Bookkeeping

Businesses with anywhere from a few to a hundred employees need a bookkeeper to track expenses, generate invoices, pay bills, and make sure taxes are paid. It requires proper education and an in-depth understanding of accounting that most business owners simply don’t have. While the big picture may be within your grasp, issues like payroll systems and constant tax law changes are challenging to keep up with. Professional bookkeepers are adept at handling the complexities of bookkeeping and protect you from the possibility of internal employees making errors that can be costly.

Permitting

There is an endless variety of permitting issues that small businesses face. From permits for signage to permits for construction, local authorities inevitably have specific regulations that must be met. If you don’t get the appropriate licenses approved, you could be shut down on a project and heavily fined. Unfortunately, the permitting process often has pitfalls that business owners are unfamiliar with. Outsourcing the permitting process to a company that specializes in it like Rapid Permits can save a construction company time and money, both valuable resources.

Social Media Marketing

So many business owners dream of blogging regularly about what they do to generate new business. Most of them blog for a few months, then realize they can’t keep up. Social media such as Facebook, a blog, and Instagram are valuable marketing tools, but only if you can keep up with them. You also must understand everything from search engine optimization to demographic targeting on different platforms. Most of us don’t have that expertise, and learning about it takes a lot of time. Instead, find a social media firm or individual who is familiar with your industry as well as SEO and SEM. Let them provide the marketing while you focus on your business.

Outsourcing doesn’t mean you can’t run your business. It means you understand your company’s strengths and choose to focus on them. By outsourcing specific tasks to the right people, you ensure your company functions efficiently while you focus on your customers.

