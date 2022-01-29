Digital marketing requires a lot of prep work. It doesn’t matter if you run a multi-national corporation or a small business out of your home, digital marketing is both essential and difficult to navigate. Fortunately, if you prepare in advance and ensure that you’re targeting the right people with your marketing strategies, you can get the most out of digital marketing — without needing to work with an agency or spend a fortune on a consultant.

However, one of the biggest problems that entrepreneurs face with marketing is that they try to cast a large net. While this may seem like a good way to reel in as many people as possible, the vast majority of people who engage will ultimately not be interested in your products or services. For this reason, you need to focus your strategy and find the consumers who are the perfect fit for your business. So, in today’s guide, we are going to take a closer look at 4 ways to focus your digital marketing strategy!

Define the Core of Your Audience

This is something you can generally do by simply examining your business and studying different consumer groups. Your core audience are the people who are most likely to be interested in your business and become long-term clients. You may need to do a little market research and you could end up with several potential core audiences. Nonetheless, this information will help you proceed to the next step.

Reach Out to Businesses and Individuals in Your Core Demographics

Once you know (more or less) who will want to engage with your business, you should try to seek them out directly. For example, if your target demographic is parents with young children, you could reach out to friends or acquaintances that match the description. Alternatively, you could look to businesses for help. A business like Frog Street that offers Pre-K and Infant educational programs could help provide you with vital guidance about reaching out to the parents of young children and what kinds of issues they are interested in.

Use Targeted Social Media Ads

Social media is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal. Most people have at least one form of social media, so using your knowledge of your core audience, begin a targeted social media ad campaign to get the word out about your business. This will help increase brand awareness, direct interested consumers to your products or services, and grow your business’ social following.

Observe How Your Audience Reacts to Different Marketing Methods

It’s common knowledge that some people prefer certain modes of communication over others. For example, some of your target audience may not like getting unsolicited ads in their social media feeds. Alternatively, some people may not like communicating via phone, text, or email. Ultimately, you will need to get feedback from consumers to decide which marketing platforms and communication tools are best for both you and your future clients.

