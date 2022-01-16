5 Ways Link Building Can Help Grow Your Business

Growing a business in the modern age requires an online presence, due to the sheer amount of time that people spend surfing the web and the amount of commerce that occurs through the mere click of a button. One of the wisest investments when it comes to growing an online business is making use of link building services. Here are 5 ways that link building can grow your business.

1. Content Publication

One method of utilizing link building to draw web traffic to your website is to write high-quality, trustworthy, and authoritative content on other websites that will direct people to your site through a link. This service is often offered through hired marketing firms as one of their content marketing services. The content often takes the form of brief but concise niche topic articles that can be posted to blogs and other popular websites.

2. Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is hugely important these days. Businesses are reaching out to social media influencers constantly to make use of their popularity for the benefit of their growth. This strategy can be used for website marketing as well. By reaching out to bloggers and social media influencers and striking a deal for a mention or endorsement with a link, an enormous amount of traffic can be generated for your website.

3. Article Contributions

Another name for this strategy is guest posting. This means that you would reach out to a website with content relevant to your own and offer to write an intelligent and significant article. The target site’s audience would have to benefit from your proposed guest post, so sending out random pitches isn’t the refined version of this strategy. However, appearing on other websites is a great way of establishing presence and expertise in your field.

4. Broken Backlink Reclamation

Sometimes external websites link to your own website, but the link is incorrect or broken, due to a spelling error, or perhaps a redesign on your end. One strategy is to find these broken backlinks and reach out to the website owners to ask them to correct the link.

5. Competitive Analysis and Outreach

The last link building technique of note is competitive analysis and outreach, in which your competitor’s backlinks are studied and there are attempts to acquire the links for you instead. The trick here is to have better content to link back to, so it requires effort and precision of execution on your end. While this is a more ambitious and difficult means of link building, it is necessary in order to exceed the growth of your competition.

Growing a successful business is a difficult and time-consuming task, especially in an age when there are both physical and digital expectations as to the presence and marketing of the business. The best thing you can do when it comes to digital marketing, especially if you have little experience in that arena, is to hire a team that has expertise in these strategies to do the heavy lifting for you.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related