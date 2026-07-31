Gold IRA Costs: Fees, Custodians, and Storage

A gold IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that holds physical precious metals rather than stocks, bonds, or funds. It follows the same IRS contribution and distribution rules as a conventional IRA, but its cost structure works differently, because more than one party is involved in running the account.

That structure is the part most first-time buyers underestimate. The dealer sells the metals, a custodian administers the account, and a depository stores and insures the metals. Each can charge separately, which is why two accounts holding identical metals can cost noticeably different amounts each year. This article breaks the costs into their component parts, with current figures drawn from a ten-company data set so the ranges are concrete.

Key Takeaways

Gold IRA costs come in three recurring parts: a setup fee, an annual custodian fee, and an annual storage fee.

Setup fees are usually one-time and often near $50, while recurring annual costs commonly fall between roughly $175 and $375.

The largest cost is frequently the spread on the metals themselves, which is not listed as a fee.

Segregated storage keeps your specific coins and bars separate and costs more than commingled storage.

Fees can be flat or scaled to account value, which matters most for larger balances held over time.

Why a Gold IRA Has More Than One Cost

In a standard brokerage IRA, one institution usually handles everything. A gold IRA separates the roles by design, because the IRS requires that a qualified custodian administer the account and that an approved depository hold the metals.

Three parties are involved. The dealer is the company you see in advertisements; it sources and sells the metals. The custodian is the IRS-approved entity that legally holds the account, keeps records, and files tax reporting. The depository is the secure facility that stores and insures the physical metal. Understanding which party charges what is the key to comparing providers accurately, since a low advertised fee from one party can be offset by a higher charge from another.

The One-Time Setup Fee

The setup fee is a single charge for opening the account. It is most often paid to the custodian rather than the dealer.

Across the current data, this fee commonly sits near $50 as a one-time custodian application charge. Some dealers charge nothing on their own end while the custodian still applies its fee, so an advertised zero setup cost does not always mean the account opens for free. A few companies fold setup into an online enrollment process that takes only a few minutes. When comparing providers, confirm whether any quoted setup figure is the dealer’s charge, the custodian’s charge, or both.

The Annual Custodian Fee

The custodian fee is the recurring charge for administering the account. It covers recordkeeping, statements, account access, and IRS tax reporting.

In the current data this fee typically ranges from about $75 to $125 per year. Several companies charge a flat rate regardless of balance. Others tie the fee to account value, for example one provider that charges $75 per year for accounts of $100,000 or less and $125 per year above that threshold. Because many dealers use the same custodians, the custodian fee often lands in a similar band across companies, which makes the next distinction more important than the headline number.

The Annual Storage Fee

The storage fee is charged by the depository to hold and insure the metals. IRS rules require an approved depository, so home storage of IRA metals is not permitted.

Storage comes in two forms, and the choice affects the cost.

Segregated storage keeps your specific bars and coins separate and returns those exact items when you take a distribution. In the current data it generally runs about $150 to $175 per year.

Non-segregated, or commingled, storage pools your metals with others of the same type and returns equivalent items rather than the exact ones you deposited. It usually costs around $100 per year.

Most companies offer both and let you choose at setup, while a few offer only one. One provider in the data set, for instance, offers segregated storage only and states a single flat annual figure that includes it. If keeping your specific holdings separate matters to you, confirm segregated storage is available and factor its higher cost into the comparison.

Flat Versus Scaled Fees

Two companies can advertise the same annual fee yet cost very different amounts over time, depending on whether the fee is flat or scaled.

A flat fee stays the same whether the account holds $30,000 or $300,000. A scaled fee rises with account value. For a modest balance the difference is small, but for a larger account held over many years it can add up. When you compare providers, ask specifically whether each fee is flat or value-based, and run the numbers against the balance you actually expect to hold rather than the advertised starting figure.

The Spread: The Cost That Is Not a Fee

The three fees above are visible and easy to compare. The largest cost over the life of the account is often none of them. It is the spread, meaning the difference between the price you pay for metals and the price you would receive if you sold them back.

The spread is built into the transaction rather than listed as a line item, which makes it easy to overlook. A company can advertise low annual fees while applying a wider spread that costs more in the long run. When comparing providers, look for those that disclose the spread per product in writing and lock the price during a recorded confirmation, so the quote you agree to is the price you pay. Be cautious with offers framed around free or bonus metals, since those incentives are sometimes recovered through a wider spread. Asking directly about the spread on a specific product is one of the more useful questions in any cost comparison.

What a Typical Annual Total Looks Like

Adding the recurring pieces together, most accounts in the current data fall between roughly $175 and $375 per year.

The lower end reflects a flat custodian fee near $75 to $90 combined with commingled storage around $100. Several companies land close to $200 per year on a standard account. The higher end reflects a value-based custodian fee combined with segregated storage, which can bring the recurring total toward $375. A one-time setup fee near $50 sits on top of the first year in most cases. The wide range comes almost entirely from which custodian and storage type you select, not from the metals themselves, which is why the same investor can see very different quotes depending on the choices made at setup.

One caution on published figures: not every company posts its fee schedule publicly. At least one provider in the data set does not publish its fees or minimum on its official website, so figures for it are drawn from third-party sources and should be confirmed directly. Treat any unpublished figure as reported rather than official until the company verifies it.

Where Custodians Fit Into the Cost

Because the custodian administers the account and often sets the setup and annual fees, it plays a larger role in cost than its low profile suggests.

A clear pattern in the data is how concentrated this layer is. Equity Trust Company appears as a primary or preferred custodian for many of the largest gold IRA companies, and a small group of others, such as STRATA Trust, GoldStar Trust, New Direction, and Self Directed IRA Services, covers most of the rest. Some dealers assign a single custodian, while others let you choose any IRS-approved custodian. That flexibility can matter for cost, since custodian fees vary, and being able to keep or select a lower-fee custodian is an advantage worth checking.

Questions to Ask About Costs Before You Open an Account

Pulling the structure together, a straightforward way to compare providers on cost is to answer the same questions for each one:

Is there a one-time setup fee, and is it charged by the dealer, the custodian, or both?

What is the annual custodian fee, and is it flat or scaled to account value?

What does segregated storage cost versus commingled storage?

What is the all-in recurring annual total for the balance I expect to hold?

How is the spread disclosed, and is pricing put in writing before I commit?

Which custodian is used, and can I choose or keep my own?

Are the quoted figures published officially, or reported by third parties?

Answering these for two or three providers side by side turns an opaque decision into a clear one. Once you know your own priorities, it is far easier to compare gold IRA companies against a consistent list of cost criteria rather than reacting to whichever advertised figure looks lowest at first glance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a gold IRA cost per year?

Recurring annual costs in the current data commonly range from about $175 to $375, combining the custodian fee and the storage fee. The exact figure depends on the custodian and whether you choose segregated or commingled storage. A one-time setup fee, often near $50, is separate.

Why does a gold IRA have more fees than a regular IRA?

Because the roles are split. IRS rules require a qualified custodian to administer the account and an approved depository to store the metals, so those services are charged separately from the dealer that sells the metals.

What is the difference between segregated and commingled storage?

Segregated storage keeps your exact coins and bars separate and returns those specific items later. Commingled storage pools your metals with others of the same type and returns equivalent items. Segregated storage generally costs more.

Is the spread a fee?

Not in the usual sense. The spread is the gap between the buy and sell price of the metals, built into the transaction rather than listed as a fee. It is often the largest cost over the life of the account, so it is worth asking about directly.

Can I store the metals at home to save on storage fees?

No. IRS rules require metals in a gold IRA to be held by an approved depository. Storing them at home can trigger taxes and penalties.

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