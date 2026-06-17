How to Manage Building Compliance Regulations Across Multiple Sites

You and your building company have got the contract to start a huge building project across multiple sites in a city or state. However, for owners or project managers, it can create a bit of a headache when it comes to compliance.

With one site, you can oversee everything easily, but with more than two, it becomes a lot harder to keep your and your state’s standards up to scratch, without spending a fortune on site supervisors. Luckily, there are other solutions, which will be discussed here.

Set up a Centralized Platform

The starting point is to ensure that all of the site managers are aware of what is expected of them and their teams on location.

Starting with a centralized platform where all compliance boxes can be checked will help to keep everyone on the same page. Based on the project that is being undertaken, you will want to have either an Avetta profile set up or one with ISNetworld® Safety Consultants. This will ensure that you have safety documentation and programs in place, which will help you and your teams to get on with the job at hand.

Meetings

There are a few people who like meetings. However, to check that work is being completed to standard and that site compliance is being met, it is worth scheduling virtual meetings with the site managers at least once a week. In between this, it is worth sending emails to ensure that work is being completed on time and to report any issues to and from the sites.

Stick to a Schedule

It is always frustrating when building and construction teams run behind schedule. With the rise in technology and smartphones, as well as online platforms to check in, there are more ways to keep on track to keep from running behind. Of course, there will be some cases where there are delays, potentially due to bad weather, clients, or supply issues. So, create a schedule online that all of the site managers can access and be sure to name the site, the site manager, the schedule, what is expected, compliance check boxes, and so on. The schedule should separate on-site specs from standard obligations, just for clarity.

Flexibility

Each site will be different, even if they are all building the same building, due to staff, accessibility for trucks and other suppliers, and, of course, due to the site managers. A good project manager knows this and offers some flexibility with schedules (some!) and is aware that simply ticking boxes can create gaps and longer delays. You will need to make sure that building compliance is being followed on each site and that issues are being reported. Just remember that complete control over each site is not within your power and that you have to let your teams do their job, as well as accept that issues will crop up.

Compliance is a legal requirement, and flexibility and adaptability are a management approach that, on building sites, have better outcomes.

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