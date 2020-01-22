Creative Photobook Uses

The way we view memories has changed tremendously over the decades. Instead of a dark room with a photo developer, we now look at them through timelines on a tiny screen. The traditional family photo albums your nana or grandma kept are becoming obsolete.

Fortunately, there is a more modernized way of holding up this old family tradition with Mixbook.com. Mixbooks photo books can also be used in a variety of ways.

Mixbook offers various options for creating your new photo album. You can choose from hundreds of themes at affordable prices. This companies photobooks are professional and can be made on durable matte or sheen sheets.

Photo Book Uses

Photo books make a great addition to the family living room décor. It’s nice to open them up from time to time in the presence of family and friends. This, however, doesn’t have to be their only purpose. They can be used as keepsakes in goodie bags at weddings or parties. Photobooks make great portfolios and can even help propel your career.

Mixbook offers different size options for their photobooks. The mini 6X6 photo book option might be the perfect trinket to put in a gift basket at a wedding or anniversary party. Its cute little size is something someone can easily carry in a bag or car. These would be the perfect personalized gift for mothers/father day, birthdays and romantic/platonic anniversaries.

Photobooks can also be used as a portfolio to showcase your art. Artists of all walks of life would benefit from Mixbook’s high-quality products. Artists such as designers, painters, models, and photographers could use this to their advantage.

There are many creative ways to use photo books. Some cool photo album ideas include a yearly album, a color-coded them, a travel/adventure book, and an album for graduates. A yearly photobook album would include all of the adventures and photos you had in one year, which should be quite interesting. Color-coded ones would appeal to the eyes and would be a really neat way to store memories.

Creating a photo album for travel could be something you end up being grateful for in the future. Your future self and family members would be delighted to see an adventure from the past. And even an album for a friend or loved one’s graduation. Graduation is such an emotional time and the graduate is sure to appreciate something to commemorate a now closed but extremely important chapter in there lives.

Creative Freedom

Mixbook’s photobooks themes range from the simplistic to complex design, calligraphy, and borders. If you are a person who has a clear vision and rather designs it from scratch, Mixbook gives you the freedom to do so. The hundreds of designer themes Mixbook provides are completely customizable. This will make it easy to create the exact look you want to achieve. Just choose a theme that best speaks to you and tweak it to make it uniquely yours.

All of Mixbook’s photo books start at just $15.99. This company also has a policy of 100% guaranteed satisfaction. There are no fees and if you just want to try it out you are welcome to do so. This could be a really fun and inexpensive way to showcase your work or just store memories.

