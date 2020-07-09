6 Advanced Marketing Strategies You Should Take Note Of

Marketing has evolved over the years, yet it remains a field to unravel for many business owners. This is evident in the fact many entrepreneurs have not caught up with the newer marketing strategies.

Today, marketing does not work as a general approach in every industry and profession. For instance, a dentist has to take advantage of the marketing strategies specific to dental businesses to get the best results. You can read this 4-part dental marketing post to understand the concept of tailored marketing strategies better.

This evolution in marketing has made it very important for entrepreneurs to garner new knowledge of advanced marketing strategies. Here are 6 advanced marketing strategies every entrepreneur needs to take note of:

Leverage the Power of Content Marketing

Based on the assumption that your business already has a website, you should proceed to leverage content marketing. This is important because content marketing is taking up a large chunk of marketing today.

The heightened importance of content marketing is justified as it allows business owners to use valuable, solution-driven and high-quality content to gain the attention of customers. By getting the attention of more people which in effect might be potential customers you are more likely to convert them for business

Optimize Your Website for Search Engines

SEO is the process of optimizing your website for search engines such that it comes up top of the results or at least ends up on the first page of search results. Business owners who have not taken time to look into SEO are surely not ready to maximize the opportunities in advanced marketing.

However, SEO is deemed as a highly technical aspect of marketing. Thus, it requires a lot of knowledge to get SEO done right. The other option, apart from learning, is to outsource the SEO aspect of your marketing. SEO experts like Puya Turkiyan, provide both resources and services to help businesses with their SEO.

Engage in Email Marketing

Businesses need to take advantage of the opportunities that email marketing provides them. A major benefit of email marketing is that it is a highly affordable and effective marketing method. Thus, it increases the chances of lead generation with customers seeking to know more based on the information contained in a mail.

Entrepreneurs can take advantage of data from former clients and the added email subscriptions from website visits to create email lists. Emails should contain call to actions to help motivate recipients to take action after reading mails.

Take Advantage of Social Media Marketing

Today, social media provides an opportunity to reach people in large numbers. Hence, the need for your business to make a shift towards social media marketing or start to focus more on it in case they started already. The increased brand visibility on social media will likely translate to business conversions with time.

To make the best use of social media for business it is advised that entrepreneurs take a multi-platform approach. The big three: Facebook Twitter and LinkedIn have gotten newer peers including Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr. Hence, every business must weigh the platforms to focus and invest in marketing on them.

Make Your Business Website Mobile Friendly

By default, every website is meant to function at its best on a PC. However, while the use of PCs is still prevalent, there are more mobile devices such as phones and tablets on the market. Hence, a mobile-friendly website will likely garner more traffic over time.

A major aspect of mobile-friendliness is the responsiveness of the website. This feature enables the website to get adjusted to suit every device it is being accessed from. Having a mobile-friendly business website is even more important as it is now a ranking factor on all major search engines.

Add Visuals to Your Marketing Content

Visuals are very important and compatible with blog posts, social media posts and emails. The inclusion of such both images and videos to your content will attract visitors and improve the readability of your content. Visuals are also known to get the attention of younger readers better.

Emphasis must be placed on the quality of images and videos you add to your marketing content. This is because poor image and video quality would do more harm than good to your marketing.

Conclusion

Business marketing is a never-ending journey. This makes it important for all business owners to keep updating their marketing strategies. For business owners who can afford to outsource their marketing upgrade, they could do so. Those who cannot afford to outsource can learn gradually and implement the various strategies discussed in this article

The strategies to improve website traffic and experience include content marketing, SEO optimization, adding visuals to content, making your business website more mobile-friendly. Other marketing strategies to take note of are email marketing and social media marketing.

